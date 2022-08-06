Letter: Column contained misleading statement

I agree with Adler's statement early in the article, ". . . the forced evacuation of American citizens of Japanese descent from their homes for no reason other than their ancestry was. . . a national disaster." However, a subsequent statement is disingenuous at best: "The Supreme Court's decision to uphold a military policy devoid of a factual record demonstrating any acts of sabotage or espionage by Japanese Americans. . ." The phrase "devoid of a factual record. . ." suggests that the military had no evidence to support its policy.

The reader is encouraged to investigate the "Niihau incident." On Niihau an American citizen of Japanese ancestry, his wife, and another Japanese immigrant aided a Japanese pilot who had crash-landed on the small island after his Zero was damaged during the second wave of the attack on Pearl Harbor. While this incident may not strictly be "sabotage or espionage," it led to American citizens being shot at by the pilot, with one Hawaiian being hit three times. This event likely influenced the decisions leading to the policy of internment of Japanese Americans.