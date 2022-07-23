 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Column brought back good memories

Lloyd Omdahl’s column on June 25 about the Civilian Conservation Corps brought back good memories. During harvest, CCC members were made available to help local farmers. My Dad was assigned two husky lads to shuck wheat.

John Maddock, Bismarck

