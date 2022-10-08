Letter: Colorado shows us danger of Measure 2

Measure 2 promotes marijuana use and marks a historic surrender in North Dakota on the war on drug addiction. It denies the real threats of marijuana to public safety, mental health, and our most vulnerable populations, including America’s youth. It would fully legalize marijuana products, appealing to youth, and allow many forms of advertising, including on television during the Super Bowl.

If this measure passes North Dakotans can expect more of the damaging effects of our drug-induced culture. North Dakotans must stand against drug addiction and the promotion of drug use in our culture and vote No on Measure 2. We do not want to be like Colorado, which has passed similar legislation. They are now experiencing more crime because of it.

Over the past 10 years, after marijuana was made legal for personal use, Colorado has seen increases in marijuana-related hospitalizations, Emergency room visits, poison control calls, DUIs, and fatal crashes where drivers tested positive for cannabinoids. In terms of crime, law enforcement agencies continue to combat illicit market activity.

There is a plethora of information about the problems caused by legalizing marijuana for personal use. The data is reason enough to avoid inviting the same problems here in North Dakota.

Linda Thorson, Edinburg