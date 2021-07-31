Letter: Coal Creek has record of reducing emissions

After thinking about Ms. Sisk’s July 10 article in the Tribune which featured early controversial issues, I thought I’d like to mention some of the successes. First of all, the very first megawatt was produced with 60% of the SO2 (acid rain) removed and 99% of the ash collected. Over the course of experience and technology advancement Coal Creek now removes nearly all the SO2. Advances in NOx emissions allowed us to reduce that emission by over 70%. The DryFining innovations also reduced mercury by over 50% and additional Sox and NOx reductions. I will mention one issue, may be “pet peeve” I have with Ms. Sisk’s article; her use of the word “smokestacks”. There is no smoke because the Electrostatic Precipitators remove nearly all of the dust/ash as previously mentioned. The ash is further re-purposed for rebuilding North Dakota and Minnesota highways. Instead of “smokestack” I refer to them as chimneys like that which is protruding from people’s houses. Chasing efficiency and emission reduction has become quite popular in recent years however this was our “mantra” at Coal Creek for over 40. Many other innovations were adopted at the station due to the diligence and hard work of the conscientious North Dakota citizenry employed there. Controversy, certainly but the technology in 1979 is hardly what we enjoy in 2021.