Letter: Coal Creek debacle

I am both amused and disgusted at the recent developments surrounding Coal Creek Station. Amused that Rainbow Energy Marketing Group, a company who has never run an industrial facility, is going to assume operations at North Dakota's largest coal plant. Amused at the prospect of continuing to operate an obsolete facility that has lost money for several years according to the previous owner, Great River Energy. Amused that Rainbow plans to implement unproven carbon capture technology, at an expected cost of $1.5 billion, which will consume one third of the plant's power output. So you acquire a business that is losing money, stick a huge amount of capital into it, and the resulting business is only going to make 66% of the product it made before? Any guesses as to how this is going to turn out?