Letter: Coal Creek debacle

I am both amused and disgusted at the recent developments surrounding Coal Creek Station. Amused that Rainbow Energy Marketing Group, a company who has never run an industrial facility, is going to assume operations at North Dakota's largest coal plant. Amused at the prospect of continuing to operate an obsolete facility that has lost money for several years according to the previous owner, Great River Energy. Amused that Rainbow plans to implement unproven carbon capture technology, at an expected cost of $1.5 billion, which will consume one third of the plant's power output. So you acquire a business that is losing money, stick a huge amount of capital into it, and the resulting business is only going to make 66% of the product it made before? Any guesses as to how this is going to turn out?
As for the disgusting parts? McLean and Mercer county officials enacted restrictions targeting new wind farm development which has resulted in Great River Energy redirecting hundreds of millions of dollars (and associated jobs) in wind farm investments to South Dakota and Minnesota instead of North Dakota. Disgusting that our state government is subsidizing this and other money-losing coal power plants to the tune of $43 million of ND taxpayer dollars over the next two years and proudly bragging that this is the future of coal in North Dakota. Well folks, the future doesn't look good!
Lee Swindler, Bismarck