There have been letters to the editor supporting (usually farmers/ranchers receiving easement payments) and opposing (eminent domain) the Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) proposed carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline. The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (The Act) made significant changes to Internal Revenue Code Section 45Q. 45Q provides a federal income tax credit of $85 per metric ton of CO2 captured and sequestered over a 12-year period. The Act also allows SCS and other companies capturing/sequestering CO2 to sell the Section 45Q credits to other taxpayers tax-free! Based on the SCS marketing information they plan to sequester up to 12 million tons per year (approximately 11 million metric tons). If they sell the tax credits for $1 each, they will generate approximately $1 billion per year for 12 years! SCS will also be able to depreciate the pipeline over 7 (possibly 5) years for tax purposes at an accelerated rate.

In many letters to the editor, I have previously documented that CO2 is a trace gas measured in parts-per-million and a building block of life (plants) -- there is no scientific evidence that it causes climate change and the CO2 carried by the SCS pipeline will not affect the climate. The SCS pipeline will provide an excuse to market the ethanol produced in primarily other states (only one ND plant) to socialist California.

There have been many Bismarck Tribune reporters making false claims that manmade CO2 causes climate change (Jeremy Turley (Forum News Service), Jack Dura (Bismarck Tribune), Matthew Daly (Associated Press)). Only Almighty God can change the climate; the pompous rantings of presidential rejects (Gore, Kerry) and the Biden administration are meaningless.

Attention North Dakota Public Service Commission - read “Hot Talk, Cold Science” (S. Fred Singer) or go to icecap.us to better understand the CO2 hoax.

Rod J. Kuhn, Bismarck