Letter: CO2 project fails to get public approval

Additionally, the approach to gain landowner approval has been atrocious. Many landowners are now being sued because voluntary consent was not given. This pipeline system will significantly devalue property and render thousands of acres of farmland useless for next five-plus years all in return for some measly payments that are not indefinite. Landowners in this state value private property rights and our state leaders need to step up to support those values. The governor has said there is no way eminent domain will be used for this project and our U.S. senators have mentioned participation in SCS project should be voluntary. What are they going to do about this? Lip service is one thing, but actually taking action is what needs to happen. This project is enabled by federal tax credits which should require an environmental impact statement to thoroughly vet this project and allow public participation. The wells for storage have been drilled already and SCS now has an office in Bismarck, all happening prior to obtaining state approval for the project. Sneaky tactics for sure. Don’t let the SCS rhetoric fool you, this project does not benefit the public and will funnel billions of dollars into private bank accounts.