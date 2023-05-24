Currently, a pipeline company is proposing to run a 24-inch pipeline at about 2100 psi in North Dakota for permanent underground storage in North Dakota. The proposed route will run through several counties including Burleigh within a few miles east and north of Bismarck. Some area developers explained the problems we’ll face in expanding development in these areas. In addition, others testified about the negative effect the pipeline would have on the value of their homes, businesses, and land. If this pipe should rupture, it would unload very dangerous “Supercritical CO2” that would kill humans and animals in its path. In addition, we the taxpayers will be reimbursing billions of dollars to these companies every year. Are all of these companies receiving billions of dollars U.S. companies? That’s a question for our state and national leaders to answer.

CO2 is heavier than air and as such would creep along the ground following the wind and the low places until it finally dissipates into the air. If a leak should occur north of Bismarck, the CO2 would likely follow a northly wind and carry it along the low-lying areas in Bismarck which would likely follow the Missouri River and other lower areas.

CO2 is used by plants to grow. After listening to the lies my country told me about “Covid-19”, that the Covid-19 vaccine would prevent people from getting Covid-19, etc., I’m not willing to believe their lies about CO2 caused climate change. Plants need CO2 to grow!

For those who think “Supercritical CO2”, which will be transported in a 24-inch pipeline is harmless to humans, do a search for CO2 leak in Satartia, Miss., on Feb. 22, 2020.

If you don’t want to have this pipeline in North Dakota, I suggest that you let the Public Service Commission know as well as your local city and county commissioners, local legislators, and state elected leaders. If we don’t stop the pipeline now, North Dakota may become known as the garbage dump of renewable green clean energy of the United States. Yup, we will have set ourselves up with an open corridor for other pipelines dumping so-called green renewable energy waste products. To learn more there will be a Public Service Commission meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center on Friday, June 2.

Gaylynn Becker, Bismarck