In the September 1987 National Geographic, there’s an article about carbon dioxide (CO2) causing the instant death of 1,746 people and more than 3,000 cattle. This occurred in August 1986 in Cameroon, Africa coming from Lake Nyos. Another deadly CO2 incident occurred near Rome in 2011. It killed one man and left another with permanent brain damage. Scientists believe that, “Similar accidents will unfortunately occur again in the future.”