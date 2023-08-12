North Dakotan Bette Grande is a Heartland Institute climate expert. I have a simple question for her and her friends: “Is the Earth’s climate warming or is it cooling?”

According to Heartland’s website, their climate science conferences are the most important and informative ones in the world. The 2023 Heartland Institute climate science conference brought “together the world’s best experts to analyze the latest climate science.” “Attend this conference to learn the truth, and inspire your own passion to spread that truth around the globe.”

Alex Newman reported in the 24 April 2023 New American, “One of the major themes throughout the conference was the ongoing global-cooling trend observed in the temperature record.” On May 31, 2015, Fred Singer (Heartland expert scientist) recommended urgent action to save “Humanity from Catastrophic Global Cooling.” Heartland’s James Taylor wrote in March 1, 2009, “Continuing a decade-long trend of declining global temperatures, the year 2008 was significantly colder than 2007, and global temperatures for the year were below the average over the past 30 years.” Heartland’s July 1996 Eco-Sanity Report referenced a research paper “in which the authors hypothesize that the net effect of fossil fuel burning plus man's impact on the land is cooling, not warming. This could be the story, write the editors of World Climate Report, that turns global warming into ‘just another formerly big story.’”

Heartland funded a 2022 professional survey of climate scientists, which found that 100% of those scientists disagree with Heartland’s position. 99% of those scientists believe the Earth is warming. 96% believe that humans are the major cause of this warming. 91% believe that humans alive today will be harmed, with 73% selecting the most catastrophic answer available.

Gilbert Kuipers, Valley City