Letter: Climate has been changing forever

I hope everybody is enjoying global warming and climate change these nice cool days in ND. Do people forget the climate has been changing forever. We had ice ages, etc. lots of places under water, volcanoes, hurricanes, fires, extreme hot and cold. I'm surprised they haven't blamed the Native American for global warming centuries ago for smoking and smoke signals. So I hope people will realize you can talk about the weather but you can't do anything about it. So we want everything green (new deal) right?

John Reinert, Bismarck

