Letter: Cleary will make North Dakota a better place

I am excited to write a letter of support for my good friend Sean Cleary in his bid to become ND Senator in District 35.

I have known Sean for quite some time and have been highly impressed by his intelligent, respectful, and determined nature.

Sean has a real passion for knowing what is right and for getting things done. He has a strong conservative base and knows how best to accomplish difficult tasks. Sean is a thoughtful and responsive listener. He hears and respects others' opinions and beliefs, even when he disagrees.

Sean is a wonderful husband to his lovely wife, Amy, a devoted father to his beautiful daughter, Audrey, and an overall great American. He is part of this young generation that knows and cares about creating a better tomorrow.

Sean is not just a talker, but he is a doer. He is willing to address the difficult issues that will make North Dakota a better place to live, work, and raise our families.

Sean Cleary has the ability, the drive, the leadership qualities, and the character to excel and serve our state with distinction. I respectfully offer my support and recommendation for Sean Cleary to serve in the ND Senate in District 35.

Darrell Nitschke, Bismarck

