Letter: Cleary well qualified for place in State Senate

This fall, I am supporting Sean Cleary in his run for State Senate, and I would encourage readers to do as well.

I’ve known Sean Cleary since high school – he introduced me to Bismarck when I first moved here. He took care and volunteered his own time to make sure I felt comfortable in the new community. I was happy to have someone looking out for me, and he made what looked to be a difficult transition much easier.

Since that time, Sean has consistently demonstrated a desire and ability to improve our community, often working creatively and collaboratively with others to do so. He has done this not just in his professional work, but also often volunteering his own time, continuing the selflessness that I first encountered.

It’s these qualities of collaboration, dedication, and selflessness that I think make Sean a great candidate for North Dakota State Senate in District 35.

Jonathan Preszler, Bismarck