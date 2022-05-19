Letter: Cleary values faith, family and freedom

District 35 State Senate candidate Sean Cleary is grounded in family, freedom, and faith.

Sean is a conservative who understands that families are the foundation of our community, and he will always work to pave the way for future generations. At a time when we need more people with strong and consistent values in politics, leaders like Sean will bring integrity and honesty into public service.

Sean believes in freedom and liberty. He will lead with courage and fight federal government overreach as he believes strong communities are built on the rocks of federalism and limited government.

Outside of politics, Sean’s life revolves around his family and Christian faith. He is a genuine man and most importantly, consistent in his service to God and his neighbors. He is pro-life and supports protecting our religious liberties.

Above all, Sean is a servant leader. He is humble and empowers those around him to be successful.

I believe Sean has the values to be a tremendous addition to the North Dakota Legislature. I humbly ask you to support his candidacy in the June 14 primary election.

John Fraase, Bismarck

