Letter: Cleary knows value of family, service

I have been a resident of Bismarck for the past 10 years, and recently I have started paying more attention to politics because the next generation of leaders has started to step up to serve our city and state. Sean Cleary’s candidacy for State Senate in District 35 truly makes me excited and optimistic about what the future of Bismarck holds.

With dedicated leadership, Bismarck has the potential to continue to grow. I have no doubt Sean has the values and experience required to effectively serve the citizens of our city and state.

Sean’s biggest inspiration is his family — if you talk with him about it, you can tell how grateful he is to those who have gone before us, and how important he believes it is to serve those who will come after us. Sean understands the value of family and service.

I believe Sean will make a great state senator representing District 35. As a small business owner who has high hopes for the future of our city, I feel optimistic about leaders like Sean stepping up to serve our state.

Caroline Crary, Bismarck

