Letter: Cleary has possible conflict of interest

As property owners all over North Dakota struggle with our rising property tax rates, we shouldn’t also have to worry about the use of eminent domain against our home, or farm property, as threatened by Summit Carbon Solutions. That threat is real, however, as demonstrated in the past by huge corporations like Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU).

Voters in District 35 need to know that Amy Cleary, spouse of their GOP Senate Candidate, Sean Cleary, is registered as a key lobbyist for Summit Carbon Solutions, as well as close to 30 other groups possibly affected by North Dakota legislation. In addition, there is the endorsement of Mr. Cleary by “Americans for Prosperity Action,” a Koch Brothers group not known for their support of energy that is clean in any genuine respect.

While Mr. Cleary may be a nice young man, it is difficult to see how his advancement to the Legislature will be free of suspicion of conflict of conscience, if not conflict of interest; at the very least in the eyes of the District 35 taxpayers he proposes to represent.

Unfortunately, the unconscionable, as demonstrated by some members of our Legislature, is all too common, but, alas, not illegal. North Dakota is notorious for its lack of ethics laws with teeth that protect conscience-driven legislators and their constituents from legislators with neither a conscience nor ethics. It is a sad reality that efforts of the NDGOP in the North Dakota Legislature, to date, have been successful in keeping North Dakota Ethics laws as toothless as Governor Burgum’s promises of genuine tax relief. If Sean Cleary joins their ranks, one has reason to fear he will vote to keep it that way.

Charlie Barber, Mandan