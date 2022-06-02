Letter: Cleary driven, and dedicated to state

As a resident of District 35, I wholeheartedly endorse Sean Cleary for State Senator.
I first got to know Sean in 2019 during the legislative session and was impressed by his drive and dedication to serve North Dakota. He has shown time and again that he's a man of integrity, intelligence and commitment. These are important traits for a legislator to have as they address policies that impact North Dakotans in every corner of the state.
While working on bills related to insurance, Sean has experience advancing commonsense policies that protect consumers from fraud and abuse, and taxpayers can trust that Sean will always be fiscally conservative and financially responsible in the Legislature.
I invite my neighbors in District 35 to join me in voting for Sean Cleary for State Senate in our primary election on June 14.
Jon Godfread, Bismarck