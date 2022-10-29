Letter: Cleary brings new, valuable perspective

During my time in North Dakota, I’ve worked with Sean Cleary several times throughout his career, and I believe he would make a great Senator for District 35.

Sean has experience as an advisor to Governor Doug Burgum, where he advanced priorities related to behavioral health and long-term care. As a staff member for Senator John Hoeven, Sean was a valued member of a team dedicated to serving constituents in our state.

He currently works for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, where he works to share the rugged, natural beauty of western North Dakota with visitors from throughout the country.

I found it interesting that Tracy Potter claimed to have better experience for the job, considering Potter’s experience appears to mostly consist of a long string of failed political campaigns.

Throughout this campaign, Sean has focused on the issues that matter most for North Dakotans — strengthening our economy, improving our schools, and supporting safe communities. He is dedicated to serving others and will bring a new and valuable perspective to the state Senate.

Sean’s experience exemplifies his dedication and passion for serving North Dakotans; I believe he will be a committed advocate for North Dakota and District 35 in our state senate.

Luke Schields, Dickinson