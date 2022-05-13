Letter: Cleary an advocate for small business

I am so excited that Anne Cleary is running for the Bismarck City Commission! I met Anne through a local group that focuses on building community through entrepreneurs and shared ideas. What I appreciate the most about Anne is that she’s a third generation Bismarck resident, was educated here, is passionate about her hometown, and very important to me, she’s also a small business owner. I support Anne because she understands how vital local businesses and schools are to our community and way of life. She owns White Lace Bridal, is involved in the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck, and is an active member of the University of Mary Alumni Committee.