Letter: Cleary an advocate for small business

I am so excited that Anne Cleary is running for the Bismarck City Commission! I met Anne through a local group that focuses on building community through entrepreneurs and shared ideas. What I appreciate the most about Anne is that she’s a third generation Bismarck resident, was educated here, is passionate about her hometown, and very important to me, she’s also a small business owner. I support Anne because she understands how vital local businesses and schools are to our community and way of life. She owns White Lace Bridal, is involved in the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck, and is an active member of the University of Mary Alumni Committee.
The past few years have showcased just how important our local leaders are to our daily life, which is why we need a candidate like Anne who understands Bismarck. As a property owner, business owner, lover of art and all things local, she knows our community and knows what we need to sustain our quality of life and grow in new and exciting ways.
Anne Cleary firmly believes that Bismarck is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. I could not agree more, which is why I support Anne Cleary for Bismarck City Commission.
Jackie Stebbins, Bismarck