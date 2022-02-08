Letter: Cleary an advocate for small business

I am excited to see Anne Cleary is running for Bismarck City Commission. As an owner of a small business in downtown Bismarck, I have seen a lot of changes in and around the community’s crown jewel. With her work on the Downtowner’s board and as a fellow small business owner in the community, Anne has advocated for many important priorities for the city.

Through her work effort and drive, she has helped make Bismarck a better place. Her candidacy makes me optimistic about what the future holds.

With smart and dedicated leadership, Bismarck has the potential to attract more people to our community. This will help grow our workforce and support entrepreneurs.

Anne is a lifelong Bismarck resident and knows what it takes to make a successful business thrive. She’s faced obstacles and harnessed opportunities throughout her career; this business background will make her an excellent city commissioner.

Through her work downtown, she has shown she knows how to respect and work with multiple stakeholders and viewpoints. I know she will bring this same skillset to the commission to the benefit of the entire city of Bismarck. She is well-equipped to address the challenges facing the city of Bismarck, and I can not think of a better leader to help make sure our community thrives for years to come!

Dane Ferguson, Bismarck

