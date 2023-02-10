Fifty years ago, I tore my groin in a mudslide. Specialists said I would never walk again. I still walk, but about 4 years ago I came to need a cane or crutch full time. I have been stranded in Bismarck on foot on crutches since Veterans Day. On the disgusting, icy sidewalks here because Bismarck businesses and homeowners do not care about we who walk. Actions speak louder than words. I've been in business "forever." It's a point of pride to have clean walks. It says you are loud of the opportunity to serve and welcome your customers. The business people of Bismarck who don't clear their sidewalks should be ashamed. "North Dakota nice" is a lie insofar as you with the life-and-limb-endangering sidewalks are concerned. It's obvious the City Council doesn't care either, since there is no visible effort to enforce the law regarding cleaning the snow -- which turns to ice -- off walks. The approaches at every corner are similar nightmares. You know the billboards that say, "North Dakotans help each other", "North Dakotans are kind"? They must refer to somewhere else in ND, because there is little to no sign of these in Bismarck. I speak 10 languages and can cuss in all of them. Should I thank you for helping me exercise my ability in this regard? Naah. You. Should. Be. Ashamed. Now get out there and fake "showing" respect, and clean your sidewalks so we ALL can get around safely. It took me 2.5 hours today to walk 2 miles. On crutches. You should have to do it.