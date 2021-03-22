Letter: Cleaner energy options needed

The world’s greatest threat, short of thermonuclear war, is climate change. The House of Representatives has proposed the Clean Future Act, that would have the United States reach zero greenhouse emissions by mid-century.

Carbon dioxide (C02) greenhouse gas is an important naturally occurring gas in the Earth’s atmosphere; it retains heat in the atmosphere much like a blanket does when you sleep.

Anytime you burn something organic (coal, natural gas or petroleum) to run automobiles, home heating systems, thermal electric power plants, we increase the natural balance of C02 in our atmosphere and warm it up.

That causes both small Alpine glaciers and huge Continental glaciers to melt and cause the warmer sea level to expand and rise, which will flood coastal cities seaports and also cause warm or cold ocean currents to change, producing terrible affects on climate, like violent storms, droughts and extreme climatic changes.

We must abandon fossil fuels as a source of energy to electrify our cities, homes and run our factories. Wind turbine power and solar power (where applicable) are partial solutions.

America’s most serious nuclear powerplant accident occurred at Three Mile Island (TMI), Pennsylvania, 42 years ago. Safer nuclear power plants are currently in use.