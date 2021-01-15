Letter: Civics education critical to democracy

America has a twofold problem -- a weak civics education infrastructure and a rejection of fact-based information. We are in free fall because our democratic republic depends on both.

If we want to defend democracy, you have to be able to defend the ideas that construct it. The founders came to the Philadelphia Convention to draft the Constitution armed with study and contemplation in history, philosophy and economics. They did their homework. If we do our homework we will build a new framework to mediate the instant gratification too often found in the echo chambers we see rampant today.

An introductory civics course will guide people out of their silos toward the common good. Two examples: being banned from Twitter is not a violation of the First Amendment; the vice president does not have the power to overturn an election. We might be justifiably angry about the opaque decision-making and outsized communications power of the tech industry. Some may earnestly believe the president's repeated (and false) claims of election fraud. However, demanding constitutional rights and protections that don't exist does nothing to address the core problems from which these issues emanate. Arguments based on false premises only propagate more dysfunction. Wrapping oneself in the flag without seeking to understand the underlying constitutional principles that it represents is not true patriotism.