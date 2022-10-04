Letter: City vs. county fight hurts taxpayers

What do you do when two entities are funded by essentially the same group of taxpayers? That is the dilemma facing the Bismarck City Commission and the Burleigh County Commission over the cost of the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health agency.

The city of Bismarck represents 77% of the total population of Burleigh County. It also generates 73% of the property tax revenue for Burleigh County. The city of Bismarck has been operating the public health department and Burleigh County has been kicking in 5% -- which is far below proportional. The city requested Burleigh County’s contribution be increased to 20%.

The Burleigh County Commission does not believe that they should pay for 23% of the operating cost. According to the city officials, state law says the county should be paying 100%, then charging the city back for its share. Technically, the way the city has been operating the existing Public Health agency is not following the law, regardless of the cost-share split.

This is just the latest in many disagreements the county and city have. I have long been a critic of many of the city's policies. Examples of this include: the way the city sold the existing Public Health building at a loss of over $1 million dollars to the University of Mary, buying the Bowen Avenue strip-mall in the first place, then selling it at a loss, and the fight that had to be waged to convince the city to shut down the old TIF District.

However, there must be a distinction between those who made what some of us consider the mistakes of the past, and those empowered now to fix said mistakes.

When it comes to issues of overreach, such as the “regulation without representation” we see the city of Bismarck exert via their Extra-Territorial Authority, I fully support the county commission’s efforts to give their constituents more of a say in how they are governed by city officials they cannot vote for or against.

But when it comes to matters of cost-sharing, I do believe that a comprehensive across-the-board examination of how the city of Bismarck and Burleigh County tax their overlapping jurisdictions, and how those tax dollars are split by function. This requires more than just arguing about how much of the Public Health budget each one pays to fund. It involves looking at the entire picture: every joint-powers agreement, every service contract, every cost-share, and even every special-assessment levy. Let’s open the books, and figure out if various formulas created years or decades ago make sense today.

So what should the city and county do to fix these problems and come to a solution? The existing Inter-Governmental Relations Committee model is clearly not working the way it should, or else the city and county would not have these problems.

I propose that the city commission and county commission resolve to come together as complete boards for at least one meeting per month to fully brief each other on what the other is doing and to hash out differences where there is overlap on a multitude of issues. The current approach to simply send a messenger one way or the other is not working.

The Bismarck City Commission and the Burleigh County Commission need to be in the same room and talk to each other -- not act as adversaries. The taxpayers elected these representatives to do what is best for everyone. The point of having two levels of government is not to duplicate roles or act as rivals -- it is to divide labor, let the level of government best suited to certain roles perform those functions, and agree on how much the other should chip in based on some sort of math calculation.

This should be the expectation and normal course of business!