Letter: City spending needs external evaluation

Election fraud is not inconceivable

In the movie “The Princess Bride” Vizzini, the criminal mastermind, and his henchmen, Inigo the mercenary swordsman and Fezzik the giant, kidnap Princess Buttercup to further Prince Humperdinck’s evil plans. They make their escape at night, sailing through dangerous waters full of man-eating eels. When Inigo expresses concern that there is a boat following them, Vizzini says, “Probably some local fisherman out for a pleasure cruise at night through eel-infested waters.” When Inigo insists that someone (Buttercup’s true love, Westley) is in hot pursuit of them, Vizzini says: “It would be absolutely, totally and in all other ways inconceivable.” He keeps repeating the word “inconceivable” as the hero keeps gaining on them. Finally, Inigo states the obvious, “Why you keep using that word? I do not think it means what you think it means.”

And so it is with our elder statesman Lloyd Omdahl (12/23) on the subject of election integrity. Fraud and cheating in our elections? “Inconceivable!” Omdahl would say, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.

To understand the many ways to cheat in elections, read the Navarro Report, published after the 2020 election. Also see the Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database, which documents proven cases of fraud, in particular absentee-ballot fraud, the cheaters’ tool of choice.

In 2022, there is very credible evidence that Arizona election officials sabotaged ballot counters in heavily Republican areas in Maricopa County. They also violated state law by not tallying the ballots from polling sites before transmitting them to the central office, and by counting over a quarter million ballots which had no chain of custody.

Yet Lloyd says: “The American voting system has been proven clean.”

Lloyd, don’t pee down my back and tell me its raining. It’s not very “sportsmanlike” (as Fezzik would say), nor is it very statesmanlike.

David Crane, Mott