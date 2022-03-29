Letter: City needs to start issuing noise violations

Why are there so many loud vehicles driving around Bismarck? My wife and I travel a lot and split time between homes, including a place in Bismarck. A constant annoyance here is the large percentage of obnoxiously loud vehicles -- noticeably more than any other city we have spent time in. Trying to sleep or even watch television with the windows open is difficult, and enjoying a quiet outdoor experience most anywhere in town is simply not possible.

Who are all these drivers willing to annoy thousands of their neighbors as they spew noise pollution everywhere they go? What makes them think having an annoyingly loud vehicle is somehow cool? How can they be so selfish as to intentionally violate the peace and quiet of others because they modified their vehicle to make more noise?

Bismarck has had noise ordinances on the books for over 30 years, but they are rarely (if ever) enforced. I implore the city to start issuing violations to reduce the amount of obscene vehicle noise here. This is not a difficult endeavor – technology exists to automatically identify loud vehicles as they drive by and ticket the owners without even requiring an officer to get involved. Getting loud vehicles off the road will improve the quality of life for all of us and make Bismarck a better place!

Lee Swindler, Bismarck

