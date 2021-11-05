Letter: City assessor letter raises questions

I obtained a copy of the City Assessor's letter of October indicating that the Assessor's office is compiling rental income and expense information of various commercial properties for the past three years. As an option, the owners could submit copies of their tax returns for three years.

This raises a lot of questions in my mind.

1. By what authority are they requesting this? Local government authorities have no right to request the tax returns of anyone, much less property owners.

2. The city commission proposes and approves tax increases, not the assessor's office.

3. If a property is just breaking even, or operating at a loss, does that mean they will reduce the assessment?

4. Did they consider the impact this will have on our local economy, considering the federal government is causing inflation in other consumer areas?

5. Do they realize that any increases to rental property taxes will be passed on to the tenants as soon as legally possible?

6. Most governments don't have a revenue problem, they have a spending problem! There are many worthy needs, but they keep adding new areas or increasing funding for current areas.

7. I contacted one of the large rental property management companies to see if they also received this notice. They were aware of it, but had their legal department research it and found that there was not a legal requirement to respond.

8. I would encourage you to review internal city expenses prior to raising taxes, even under the guise of equitable assessments.

Paul Johnson, Bismarck

