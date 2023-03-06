Hello everybody. The legislative session is in full swing. Cut this, cut that. Eliminate this, eliminate that. The one thing the legislature seems to forget to cut and eliminate is property tax. That would benefit us the most out of any tax relief proposals. We would actually be able to own our own property and not just rent it from the government. The income tax proposals all sound good but 95% of the benefit would go to the billionaire governor and his buddies. When statehood was founded the constitution states that the common school trust fund (which is roughly at 5 billion, that's the money collected from sections 16 & 36 consisting of oil & gas leases, cropland and pasture leases) was supposed to fund education 100% not property taxes, including 20 year school bond referendums. Approximately 70% of property tax goes to the school district. Eliminate the school mill levy of off the tax roll. Eliminating property taxes would help because the roughly 10 BILLION in the legacy fund of which 4 BILLION is invested in China, so they in turn come back into the state and reinvest that money buying our land. Smart idea. That would be the No. 1 reason to eliminate property tax before the government goes and deeds our property to foreign governments and we can become servants to them. Why didn't we invest in Bobcat when they sold out. The Koreans did. That would have been a good investment because they're sold all over the world. Contact your senators and representatives and tell them you want actual property tax relief.