Letter: Citizens should stand up for beliefs, values

When a writer boldly shares his or her pro-life perspective in a public way, I have often wondered why so few like-minded individuals do not seize the opportunity to persuade a larger public to affirm that tragedy message of abortion.

We hear again and again that citizens need to stand up, to speak up -- their beliefs, their values -- in a world gone crazy. Have you noticed, our freedom to do so is gradually being diminished with this and other vitally important issues? It has been said that if Christian voters had risen up in 1973 and defiantly said no when the nation's Supreme Court made that unconscionable, immoral, decision for abortion, there would not be the holocaust of Roe v. Wade today.