Letter: Citizens need to dig into campaign funds

Why hasn’t North Dakota media unleashed outrage regarding Governor Burgum’s $195,000 donation to his own PAC? There is deafening silence and at least one media outlet in this state should be screaming this news without fear of retribution from Burgum’s office or the Republican machine. Smaller social media outlets and a North Dakota blogger are the only ones touching it right now.

The Dakota Leadership PAC $48,000 to Nehring and Andahl’s campaigns is a cannonball across Jeff Delzer’s bow. Delzer has strongly been against Burgum’s spending plans. It’s obvious Burgum is buying candidates to remove legislators he openly dislikes; it’s a foregone conclusion.

In the state’s history, has any governor given this amount? It’s appalling, especially since the PAC was formed in February 2020. North Dakota residents should be as offended by the governor’s arrogance and king-like demeanor.

The 2021 legislative session is going to be a mess and a power fight by Burgum’s chosen crew. I’ll be awaiting Majority Leader Chet Pollert’s ousting on Burgum’s behest. After watching the political affiliations and games – I’m pretty sure it is easy to figure out which Bismarck representative will be gunning for Pollert’s spot.