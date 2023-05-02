As chair of the House Finance and Tax Committee, I’ve been continually focused on finding a solution that provides meaningful tax relief to the people of North Dakota. As I analyzed the various tax burdens on our citizens, it was clear that significant income tax relief, when combined with targeted property tax relief, provided this meaningful solution. Thus, over the course of the last year, I began working with my colleagues to bring forward an historic tax relief package. The final result was House Bill 1158.

HB 1158 combines $358 million in income tax relief with $156.7 million in property tax credits for a total of $515 million going directly into the pockets of our citizens.

The package provides income tax relief by zeroing out the state’s bottom tax bracket and combining the top four brackets into two brackets with reduced tax rates. The two middle income brackets will be taxed at 1.95%, down from 2.04% or 2.27%, and the top two brackets will be taxed at 2.5%, down from 2.64% or 2.9%. The changes will result in an estimated $104 million in savings for the zeroed-out bottom bracket, $178 million in savings for the combined middle-income brackets and $76 million in savings for the combined top brackets, with the largest savings for middle income families. It also provides meaningful relief to our state’s lower-income earners and retirees on fixed incomes.

The property tax relief in the bill is provided through two different credits: a newly created primary residence credit that allows citizens to claim a property tax credit of up to $500 on their primary residence and expansion of the current Homestead Tax Credit program for those 65+. The bill expanded the Homestead Tax Credit by increasing the income thresholds that qualify (up to $40,000 and between $40,000 and $70,000) and by increasing the taxable value exemption from the current limit of $5,625 to $9,000. This relief is in addition to the ongoing $1.5 billion in property tax relief the state has been providing through mill buy downs since 2007.

While I was originally hoping to secure a 1.5% flat tax rate for everyone, this bill is a step in the right direction. It still makes North Dakota the state with the lowest income tax rate, among states that have an individual income tax, and eases the property tax burden on homeowners. It also makes homeownership more affordable for our senior citizens. Overall, HB 1158, with the tax credits, delivers an 18% reduction in tax rates without any increases for inflation. All of this will make our state an even more attractive place to live and work.

Passing the largest tax relief package in the state’s history was no easy feat and I’m grateful to my colleagues, the governor, the tax department, and all those involved in getting this done. I believe our hard-working citizens deserve nothing less.