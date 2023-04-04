The health protections provided by the North Dakota Smokefree Law are in jeopardy if HB 1229 is approved and signed into law by Gov. Burgum. The bill allows for cigar lounges and only requires that 15% of the annual gross income of the establishment be derived from the sale of cigars. Throughout the legislative process there was significant testimony in opposition by citizens and health professionals and scant testimony in favor of the bill. This weakening of the smokefree law is in direct conflict with the desires of residents who overwhelmingly favor protecting the public from the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Cigar lounges would generate a very small positive economic impact and yet pose health hazards to employees, vendors, inspectors, and patrons while also normalizing tobacco use. According to the Centers for Disease Control, cigars contain the same toxic and cancer-causing chemicals that are found in cigarettes, and this risk cannot be addressed with separate ventilation systems.

Enforcement poses many challenges from monitoring sales thresholds, to ensuring ventilation complies with standards to prevent smoke from infiltrating to neighboring businesses. The current protections from secondhand smoke favored by voters in 2012 would be weakened if HB 1229 becomes law. Further, given that tobacco is a highly addictive substance, creating new spaces to allow smoking is not the message we want to send to the youth of North Dakota.

Reducing tobacco use is hailed as one of the greatest public health achievements, and yet tobacco remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in our state. North Dakota’s smokefree law protects everyone equally from the dangers of secondhand smoke and should remain intact without exemptions for cigar lounges. This will prevent future health care costs and loss of productivity. I urge North Dakota residents to contact Gov. Burgum and ask him veto HB 1229 and maintain the health benefits achieved through the ND smokefree law.

Debbie Swanson, Grand Forks