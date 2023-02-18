Over 10 years ago, North Dakota citizens made their wishes known regarding indoor smoking and protecting workers and customers by voting for a comprehensive smoke free law. HB 1229 is not only disregarding the vote of ND citizens, but also disrespecting them. With only 4.3% of North Dakotan adults smoking cigars, it is baffling why this legislature would consider this bill when it would put employees and customers in those facilities at such a great risk. Cigars have a greater output of secondhand smoke due to burning for a longer period of time than cigarettes and having more tobacco than a cigarette. Secondhand cigar smoke contains the same cancer-causing chemicals found in cigarettes. In HB 1229, it references having a ventilation system installed. As of to date, there are no air ventilation systems to eliminate secondhand smoke according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air Conditioning Engineering (ASHREA).