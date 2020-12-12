Letter: Christmas caroling great 2020 activity

People are isolated, lonely and frustrated. Maybe some good old-fashioned caroling might help. It’s that time of year, after all.

Certainly you could do it online and let your friend or family member who is more confined know how to access the music that you record. When given the option however, live music is pretty favorable.

Maybe you have a relative who is in a care facility -- possibly even some sort of lock up situation. Why not contact the people who are in charge and ask if you could be permitted to stand on a lawn outside and sing at an agreeable time? You could assure the people in charge that you will do the appropriate protocols, distancing, and even wearing of masks if that is required. Whatever the case might be, why not have a discussion with the people in charge? They’ll probably view it is a definite positive for people to hear some live Christmas music, and they might work with you to make it happen.