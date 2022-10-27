Letter: Christiansen suited for US Senate seat

Dr. Katrina Christiansen, assistant professor of engineering, Jamestown University, is running for U.S. Senate. I would like to summarize my reasons why she has my vote and support. Dr. Christiansen exudes competence, energy, and vision for the state of North Dakota. As an engineer, Dr. Christiansen has researched agricultural systems and compared energy production systems. She is used to collecting facts, making decisions and observations, analyzing data, and most importantly getting the job done. Functionality of the product is not optional. As a teacher, she communicates with people, including both talking and listening. She is inspirational and encouraging. All these attributes are highly valuable for a politician in as high an office as the U.S. Senate.

Having personally met Dr. Christiansen a few times, the most remarkable characteristic that stands out is her energy. During her acceptance speech of her endorsement, she promised us that we would hear her footsteps. We do. She is holding events across the state and I see her name every two or three days. Talking to her is a pleasant experience where I get the sense that she really is listening to me. There is no doubt in my mind that she will represent us in Washington, which can’t always be said about our representatives. When I asked her about her vision for our state, Dr. Christiansen shared her top five issues with me. Agriculture, energy, and education do not come as a big surprise. These are joined by physical and mental health care and accessibility. She has personal and professional experience with the first three topics and everybody needs health care every once in a while. I appreciate that Dr. Christiansen is not a one issue candidate, but a well rounded individual with competence, energy, and vision. She has my full support for her candidacy, as well as once she is in office.