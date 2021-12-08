Letter: Christians should not be silent on abortion

Why is it so hard for citizens of the U.S. to determine whether abortion is right or wrong? And why is it that the numerous different Christian communities are not "crying aloud" against abortion? Christians should be taking a very firm stance against the murdering of babies before they are born. They should be united, and very verbal about said murders. Why? Because of the fact that, every time a fetus is put to death, it is the killing of another potential son of the Creator God Almighty. He whom most Christian churches say they worship. Along with their claiming association with his son, Jesus the Christ.