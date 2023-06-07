Based upon my observation of the current Republican Party in both North Dakota and in America, the GOP is morphing into a Christian nationalist party. “What! Give the evidence!” you say.

Nationalism is the identification with one’s own nation and support for its own interests, to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations.

Religious nationalism is the relationship of nationalism to a particular religious belief, dogma, or affiliation. This relationship has two components: the politicization of religion and the influence of religion on politics.

Christian nationalization is a type of religious nationalism that is affiliated with Christianity, which primarily focuses on the internal politics of society, such as legislating civil and criminal laws that reflect their views of Christianity and the role of Christianity in political and social life.

We have learned in government class about the separation of church and state (government). Now, a certain faction of Americans have been seeking to merge Christianity and American identities, declaring that America was founded on Christian beliefs and arguing that government must take steps to keep it that way. Anyone who is not Christian is anti-American and is unpatriotic.

The influence of Christian nationalism is occurring in both North Dakota and America: injecting religion in public schools (book banning, Ten Commandments, the Bible); having taxpayers foot the bill for religious schools; restricting LGBTQ+ rights; restrict women’s right to health care including access to abortion; restricting gender affirming care to name a few. We also have a U.S. Supreme Court increasingly allowing Christian dogma to dictate its decisions.

Christian nationalists do not represent all Christians or other religions or those with other beliefs. North Dakota and America have no second class faiths or second class citizens. We need to study the Constitution.

Henry Lebak, Bismarck