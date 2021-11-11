Letter: Choose progress over GOP doctrine of anger

I was struck the other night by a local TV news report on the so-called “We the People” rally at the state Capitol, at which folks from around the state protested any efforts to mandate vaccinations and mask wearing, along with other popular hot-button issues like the teaching of critical race theory in our schools. The story included an interview with a man sporting a “Let’s Go Brandon!” cap. For those who may not know, this represents a supposedly clever, cutesy way of hurling a vulgar insult at our president. It has been enthusiastically promoted by the Republican party.

This is in keeping with Republican acceptance of a wide range of nastiness that, prior to our last president, would never have seen the light of day, let alone be welcomed as party doctrine.

Republicans have been mostly silent (especially our delegation) on attempts to overturn the results of the last election based on false claims of fraud. They have also backed away from criticism of the Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol. Both essentially represented treasonous activity.

Instead, they scare the public with things like the teaching of critical race in our schools, which almost nobody understands and is truly a non-issue that appeals to white fear and racism. The party also rejects almost every attempt to deal with the perilous climate change issue, and fights hard to make sure the rich and powerful keep their overly generous tax cuts gifted to them by the previous administration.

In contrast, President Biden successfully passed a huge infrastructure bill to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, rail system, shipping docks and broadband system. This bill will create millions of jobs and will benefit all Americans and our economy.

I, for one, choose positive progress over the angry, dark chasm that is now the Republican party.

Kim Christianson, Bismarck

