Letter: Choice for treasurer is clear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over recent weeks, people have been trying to make the treasurer’s race about something other than what it is. This is an election about who we trust to be in charge of the state’s checkbook and to provide good financial stewardship of our state’s resources.

Having served with both of the individuals running for treasurer, the choice to me is clear.

Thomas Beadle is the only candidate with the background, experience, and ability that I trust to do this job well. He has my full support for the treasurer’s seat, and I hope my fellow North Dakotans will join me in voting for Thomas Beadle.

Rep. Craig Johnson, Maxbass

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0