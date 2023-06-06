A "global duty"? Mr. Andrist suggests it is our global duty to allow a pipeline of questionable safety into our midst and if we don't we are selfish?

Evidently the Chinese are not as concerned about the "disastrous impacts of climate change" as he is. A report by the Global Energy Monitor and the Centre for Research on Energy find that China has quadrupled the amount of new coal power approvals in 2022 compared to 2021 -- two new coal plants a week!