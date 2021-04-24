Letter: Chinese Americans don't deserve hate

Who are the biggest supporters of Communist China? Look in the mirror -- Americans! Americans purchased more than $400 billion in products from Communist China in 2018, whereas, America sold only about $150 billion in product to Communist China.

Next time you purchase any product, examine the label or print on the product. There is a very good chance that the label will state “Made in China.” The United States has a huge deficit with Communist China! Again look in the mirror, who is supporting Communist China? All Americans! Sadly, Americans are addicted to Chinese products.

Yet, many Americans are displaying animosity, hatred and even violence against American Chinese and Asians. This raises a question. Why? We are placing the fault of Covid-19 on American Chinese and others of Asian descent. It appears that the virus started in China, but the Chinese and Asians who are American citizens did not start this virus. We are just looking for scapegoats. Most countries were very slow to respond to this virus including the United States.