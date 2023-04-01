When Republican President Reagan was shot there was no hesitation to pass a ban on Saturday night specials and assault weapons. Now that gun violence is the No. 1 killer of innocent children we have nothing but thoughts and prayers. There is a lot of talk about mental health issues but other countries have metal health issues too and guns are not the leading cause of the killing of their children. We hear mental health thrown around a lot but every time there is a school shooting hundreds of young kids teachers parents and police officers are affected with lifelong mental health issues. I think we live in a country that guarantees the right to our children to be able to attend school without fear for their lives. That overrides the right to carry around a weapon of war for the fun of it with no concern for the health and welfare of others. Yes the mass shooting problem is a mental heath issue all right. Every mass shooting affects the mental health of many thousands of people for the rest of their lives. If your mental health is affected by not shooting a weapon of war then maybe you should be in the army or national guard or join a gun club. Our children deserve better than what they have now. What about their right to attend school in safety?