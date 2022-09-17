Letter: Child care proposals offer a good start

It is encouraging to see Gov. Burgum and legislative leaders announce a framework for improving child care in North Dakota. Improving our child care options will provide needed assistance to working families and boost our state’s economy.

As working parents of a young child, my wife and I are personally navigating this issue. We are fortunate to have child care that works well for us — and I am incredibly grateful for the staff there — but it’s clear more work needs to be done to provide more opportunities for families and sustainability for providers.

As a candidate for the state Senate in Bismarck, I have heard firsthand how important this issue is to people in North Dakota — it has grown too big to ignore.

With near record inflation, household budgets are tightening, and child care costs between $7,500 to $10,000 annually in North Dakota. At the same time, the lack of accessible and affordable child care options negatively impacts workers, restricts our economy, and strains budgets.

We need solutions that empower people to be able to raise their children and provide for their families. These choices look different for different families across the state, but the issues we face in child care are unsustainable for providers and the families they serve.

The announced proposals — including expanding public-private partnerships and the Child Care Assistance Program — are a good start to helping families and child care providers.

Workforce and child care issues are essential to the future success of our state, and if elected, I look forward to working on them.

Sean Cleary, Bismarck