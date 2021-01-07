 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Chaos at Capitol is an embarrassment

Letter: Chaos at Capitol is an embarrassment

{{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has to take responsibility for the chaos in the United States Senate and the disruption of a legitimate constitutional duty. As a retired judge I can tell you it takes evidence and not wishful thinking to get a case heard in court. He has not been successful. It is wrong for him to keep encouraging his way over the top supporters. The election is over. A peaceful and democratic transfer to a new president in accordance with our Constitution and long-standing bipartisan tradition must, and ultimately will, take place. This chaos is an embarrassment to our country.

Bob Wefald, Bismarck

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News