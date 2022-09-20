Letter: Changes to Tribune's comics section unfortunate

I strongly resent the changes made to the comic section. What you are showing should be an embarrassment to you. No Dagwood, no Beetle Bailey, no Mallard Fillmore.
Basically you gutted the comics. It would be comical if it wasn't such an awful result!
C B Aichele, Bismarck
