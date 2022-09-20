Letter: Changes make Tribune less useful to readers

Your latest change is another in a series, each that has made the Tribune less useful to its readers.
I understand you need to use outside content for your national news, but you might think about changing your name to “Pravda” to reflect the “unbiased” views presented. Even your own opinions constantly refer to election clams as false, not even acknowledging the many instances of election irregularities. Election irregularities like international spying is rarely obvious with evidence that could be presented in a court of law. It is carefully hidden and obfuscated and protected by “journalists” like yourself so it never sees the light of day. As long as it supports the left you are more than willing to look the other way in addition to branding any questions as false claims.
The E-Edition plus is a total waste. I don’t know what you have to pay for the content, however most of it is cut and pasted from the main section and a waste of bandwidth.
People are also reading…
Now the last nail in the coffin is the cartoons! You have dropped, Dilbert, Mallard Filmore, Zits, and Daddies Home but put in a bunch of uninteresting garbage in its place. Shame on you! That was the only section worth reading.
Larry Buller, Bismarck