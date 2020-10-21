Letter: Change name to Eagle Park

It seems Custer Park still has a bit of controversy about it and now some mumbling on the Custer House at Fort Lincoln. As far as the "Custer House" is concerned that's OK he lived there once upon a time. Now the park it is different he probably never camped there even in a tent but the eagle does so let's change the sign to Eagle Park. That should make everyone happy and the ridiculous 15-year renaming period can then begin.