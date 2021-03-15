Letter: Change essential to government system

Our system of government isn’t working in North Dakota or in Washington. Do we need a change?

In the past, with ND’s one party control, the Republican legislature attempted, but failed, to stifle the will of the people in the initiated process.

They proceeded to suppress the power of the governor by throwing his budget in the wastebasket.

They now intend to stifle the power of our mayors and others by prohibiting them from declaring mandatory mask use. In SD, Governor Noem did not require a mask mandate throughout the state. Governor Burgum did. The Covid cases were similar. The reason was because the mayors of the large cities in SD had the power to require a mask.

In Washington, the case is similar. Our two party system is no longer working. Newt Gingrich began the historical dictum that Republicans shall never work with Democrats. No longer can great legislation like Medicare and Social Security occur. We are at a stalemate.

The United States is the longest running presidential democracy in the world. It is an anomaly. A study revealed that a parliamentary system is three more times likely to succeed than presidential ones, which are more susceptible to military coups.