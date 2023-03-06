It’s disappointing to see the state Chamber of Commerce take the lead on opposing paid family leave in North Dakota this Legislative session. It seems they only embrace free market ideology when it means they can oppose things that would benefit workers and consumers, but abandon these beliefs when they want special incentives and subsidies for their own members. This isn’t just my opinion; go and look at their “scorecard” for the past legislative sessions. They have a clear history of supporting corporate welfare but opposing nearly everything that would support actual working people.

Yes, there are trade-offs to paid family leave, but the benefits outweigh the costs. The sky will not fall if working families have options that promote financial security after the birth of a child or illness in the family. With all the discussions about workforce and child care this Legislative session, why the Chamber would suddenly draw the line at even talking about paid family leave is beyond me. You would think the business lobby in our state would have something better to do than oppose policies that help working parents with young children.

I would ask legislators to remember the Chamber's commitment to the free market fundamentalism next time they come with their hand out for subsidies or special tax breaks.

Anthony Pederson, Mandan