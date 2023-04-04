For those favoring the censorship bills: Do you have a public library card? Do you use your public library? Do you think your library has a pornography section? What do you do when you see male or female genitalia at the Buffalo Museum, at the zoo, or on livestock? Do you read books?

Bill-writers' reactions to genitalia and descriptions of sex and romance in library materials are inaccurate depictions of library materials. Getting sexually excited is not why most use the library. Most library patrons are looking for factual information, materials on people's experiences, materials to be amused by.

Libraries purchase materials carefully, choosing for the “average” user based on reviews in professionally respected media. Parents have the right and responsibility to determine what library material is suitable for their child. Libraries already have policies allowing a user to explain their objections to a library material, having staff review it, and determining how to handle it. Library policies have been approved by the library’s Board of Directors and by their City Commissions. These bills remove local control from public libraries and their communities. This is hypocritical, especially coming from those who otherwise insist on local control over control from the state government.

These bills put a huge budgetary impact on libraries. Libraries would close for months while staff reviewed each page or video, looking for “sexually explicit” content under these bills’ definitions. Millions of local tax dollars would be spent, with reductions in service. This shows unconcern for local budgets and taxpayers. Rightfully, it’s what makes people angry at the legislature.

These bills interfere with the first-amendment right of freedom of speech and expression and are, quite likely, unconstitutional. Lawsuits against these bills will result in higher taxes to cover the costs of the legislature’s willful ignorance of the law.

Susan Dingle, Mandan